A YOUNG child from Malaga has become the first paediatric admission in Andalucia for coronavirus, reported by Malaga Hoy.

The little boy was transferred in the last hours from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella to the Hospital Materno-Infantil in Malaga. Health sources from this centre have informed that the transfer to Malaga is because of the boy’s critical condition.

No other information has been revealed and it is not known if the child had pre-existing illnesses.

The news comes following reports of 12 dead in Andalucia, the latest, a 91-year-old woman in Sevilla.

According to the latest information provided yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Andalucia has already registered 683 positive cases. Malaga accumulates 42.42% of the cases in Andalucia.

There are currently over 180,000 cases of coronavirus across the globe, located in 159 countries.

Spain is the second country in Europe and the fourth in the world in terms of case numbers, with almost 12,000 confirmed cases.