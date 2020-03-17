ANDALUCIA’S biggest stars have come together to ask citizens through a video posted on social media to heed the recommendations of health authorities and governments and to stay at home.

Antonio Banderas, Spain’s most internationally acclaimed actor, has joined forces with other renowned faces from Andalucia such as Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, Betis footballer Joaquin Sanchez, singer Vanessa Martin, and dancer Sara Baras to stay at home with the message: “StayHome. Take care of yourself. Take care of everyone. Take care of Andalucia.”

The video has been published on Twitter by Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president ot the Junta de Andalucia stating:

Their voice is necessary, you know them and they want to tell you: follow all the recommendations and #StayHome. Take care of yourself. Take care of everyone. Take care of #Andalusia. #ThisVirusWeStopsUp #StopCoronavirus

The video starts with Sara Baras, an international dancer who says that together we can put an end to the virus, but it will have to be ‘by staying at home’ and sends a message of ‘love, strength and courage’ to the Andalucians.

Banderas stresses the importance of following the advice and ordinances of the authority saying: “Do not get infected and do not infect others, for this the best thing is to stay at home.”

Singer Vanessa Martin also offers her support by lending her face to the video and asks for responsibility by all to help stop this pandemic as does footballer Joaquin who quite clearly states the three important words ‘Quedate en casa‘ – Stay at home.

Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, finishes the video address with a message to the young people to remind them that, although the weather is nice and you feel like going for a walk on the beach or in the countryside, you can’t do it: “Don’t do it just thinking about yourselves, but thinking about all of us and what is to come, in the end it is all about common sense and solidarity”.