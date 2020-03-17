PORNHUB has dropped the paywall for its premium content in Spain in a bid to show solidarity amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The porn streaming site made the hard-felt announcement on Twitter.

In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for the month to our friends in Spain! Pornhub will also donate this month's sales from Modelhub (model earnings will remain untouched) ¡Vamos, España! pic.twitter.com/CNCgPNYVmC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 17, 2020

“In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for the month to our friends in Spain!” the official Twitter account announced.

“Pornhub will also donate this month’s sales from Modelhub (model earnings will remain untouched) ¡Vamos, España!”

It cums after Italy was the first country to receive free access to the premium version of the site.

Twitter users across Europe and the world came quickly into Pornhub’s mentions to let the company know their country was also on lockdown.

“Germany please we have so many cases of the coronavirus!” one user wrote.

Another said: “In Peru we have more than 90 cases and we are very bored at home we need Premium before it is too late.”

Others reacted with memes involving toilet roll and national hero Rafael Nadal on the brink of tears.