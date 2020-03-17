THERE are always winners and losers in any major global event like the coronavirus.

And while many businesses, such as hotels, airlines and stock markets are reeling from the shocking lockdown and spread of Covid-19, some are doing well.

Of course toilet roll, face masks and hand sanitiser brands are booming, as are naturally supermarkets.

But as the Olive Press has discovered, here are 10 other interesting businesses that are doing well:



Pornhub, the adult content company is offering a free month of premium content in a bid to ‘help to pass the time and keep ourselves entertained’. The porn site offered this service in Italy initially, rolling the deal out to Spain following lockdown at the weekend

Sex toys company Womanizer has reported an increase in sales across Europe since the spread of the virus. Perhaps by those isolated from their partners

Divorce lawyers are doing well, with China reporting divorce rates rose significantly since couples have been having to spend more time together in self containment

Online dating sites are experiencing a surge in activity as more people are staying at home due to social distancing with the likes of Tinder using safety pop ups for those who may be tempted to meet

Netflix and other digital subscription services are of course benefitting as people will be sitting at home watching a lot more television

Amazon is also surfing the coronavirus wave as it is reportedly taking on more staff as orders have spiked

Deliveroo and other food takeaway agencies are thriving as restaurants have closed

Whatsapp, Skype and other digital connection services have all registered an increase in use with people calling up their loved ones instead of visiting in a bid to fight isolation

Online gaming has seen a boost as people are finding all sorts of ways to fight boredom

Apocalypse and doomsday media, with Dean Koontz’s book, thought to have predicted the virus, along with a 2011 film, Contagion which depicts a battle against a mystery disease are experiencing sales spikes and increased viewing

Across the pond however, the trend is slightly different but maybe unsurprising, with guns and body armour sales shooting up.

However, coronavirus is of course having a detrimental effect on entire business sectors resulting in redundancies and businesses going into administration.

Here in Spain, restaurants and hotels are closing and some 12,000 workers on the Costa del Sol are losing their jobs.

A fleet of rental cars on the Costa remain almost entirely unused with thousands of cancellations.

A number of airlines are struggling with the likes of Jet2 cancelling all flights and demand for many others plummeting due to restrictions on travel, leading British Airways to consider redundancies.

High streets will feel the hit as they are shut down as non essential businesses.

Those in the automotive industry have been asked to stay at home with factories closing.

And also, those who are self employed will also potentially be at huge risk with calls to cease the autonomo payments.

