A BRITISH woman has been dragged from a swimming pool in handcuffs after ignoring strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

The tourist was dragged from the water and arrested in Tenerife yesterday to jubilant cheering from onlooking guests.

Not sure she’s gonna enjoy the rest of her holiday…..?????? and the cop goes in after her…. Geplaatst door Dave Leigh op Maandag 16 maart 2020

She had earlier been lounging in the pool of Paradise Park hotel in Los Cristianos to the ire of hotel staff.

It comes as Spain has gone into a state of alarm over the covid-19 outbreak.

But footage captured the rebel holidaymaker jumping into the closed pool before yelling at a Spanish police officer who asked her to leave.

The woman, however, refused to leave despite staff forcing a police officer to strip down to his boxers and jump in to drag her out.

A second officer then pinned her down and handcuffed her before she was escorted away.