ALICANTE province has not registered any new cases of Coronavirus between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 March.

The region’s Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, made the announcement during her daily press conference, today.

Throughout the Valencian Community, 26 new cases have been registered, 17 the province of Valencia itself, seven in Castellón and two in other others – but not Alicante.

The total is now 541 for Valenciana, with 304 in Valencia, 186 in the province of Alicante and 39 in Castellón.

The number of deaths remains at 13.

