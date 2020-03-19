TENS of thousands of tourists have remained on the Canary and Balearic islands respectively, despite the coronavirus.

Approximately 100,000 tourists across both sets of islands are still in hotels and private accomodations, despite the lockdown throughout the country.

The President of the Canaries, Angel Victor Torres confirmed in a press conference that the number of guests still on the islands of the coast of West Africa are between 80,000 and 90,000.

A rough estimation of the number on the Balearics is about 15,000.

Torres has asked the health authorities to close down all remaining hotels and expedite the repatriation of foreigners.

This comes after all flights from mainland Spain to the two sets of islands were cancelled from last night, as per an Aena statement.

The islands do not stand alone in dealing with this however, as the Federal Government announced that it will give the autonomous regions €210 million in the fight against coronavirus.

In Spain there are over 17,000 people infected with the virus, an increase of 25% since Wednesday.