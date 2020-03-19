AURORA Trapero Luque has been a mother for a few days.

At almost at the same time that her son saw the light for the first time, the whole country was confined to their homes.

“My baby boy hasn’t has seen his grandparents yet, nor his cousins, uncles or aunts.

“ No one has come to congratulate us. Not because they don’t want to, but because it’s not allowed.

“ We have lived in solitude the happiest and most important moments of our lives,” confesses this first-time mother.

However, she is aware of the necessary measures that have been taken and admits that in a way it’s a blessing in disguise.

Mother, Aurora Trapero Luque, baby Enrique Granados Trapero and father, Enrique Granados Trillo

The constant coming and going of visitors, family and friends can sometimes be overwhelming for first-time parents.

The recommended rest that a woman who has just given birth needs is sometimes overlooked because of it.

This has not been the case for Aurora who can rest and breastfeed her child without the additional strain of visitors watching her every move.

Being born in the time of the coronavirus implies a double dose of illusion and hope.

One for the parents. Another, to all those confined to their homes as proof that life goes on. Although the next few weeks are full of uncertainty, there is hope.

Other curiosities that first-time mother Aurora has shared with the Olive Press is that just last week, when she went for a check-up, the hospital was heaving with people.

She said: “It felt more like an all-the-rage nightclub than a hospital. There were so many people milling about.

“Car park jammed. But now everything is empty. The change is dramatic. And finally people are using the emergency rooms for what they are for, an emergency.

“The hospital paediatrician is also keeping his distance. In fact since Tuesday, the day Enrique was born I haven’t seen him.

“I’ve been told he’ll come the day we are expected to be discharged from the hospital.”

The registry office is closed, and for the coming weeks, there will be no official registration of baby Enrique Granados Trapero, born a healthy three kilos and 45 grams at the Hospital Quironsalud in Cordoba.

Visits at home from family and friends will also be put on hold.

Both parents are optimistic that this apocalyptic situation will pass soon so that they can open their doors to their nearest and dearest and proudly show-off their baby boy.

They also look forward to the day that they will be able to take baby Enrique outside in his pram and receive the affection of all the people who love him.

One day, Aurora and her husband Enrique will tell their son that the day he was born, Spain was under a state of alarm, and that he is a survivor like everyone else.