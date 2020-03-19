RYANAIR has cancelled all flights connecting Manchester to Spain until May.

Tomorrow is the last day that people can fly between Manchester and the Iberian country, as from Saturday, all flights are suspended.

The Dublin based airline hasn’t made a specific announcement on social media regarding travel to and from the English city, but when you go on their website, no flights are available after tomorrow.

This comes after the low cost airline announced that it had waived the change fee for the duration of March and April, so that people can reschedule their flights for a later date.

However, after suffering the wrath of many angry customers who are demanding flights to be cancelled and full refunds, the company is still keeping some ‘rescue’ flights available.

People are also furious about the fact that prices for later dates seem to be inflated, costing travellers hundreds of euros to change their bookings for a later date.

An Irish expat who was looking to fly home from Alicante contacted the Olive Press and told us that he and his wife had to pay a combined cost of €650 to change their flights.

Other companies such as EasyJet and Jet2 have cancelled all flights from the UK to Spain, apart from a very select few ‘rescue flights’.