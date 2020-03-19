AMID the emergency measures being introduced here in Spain and in the UK, our Monarch has released a statement to the nation.

HER MAJESTY: Online statement released today

In an online announcement, she reassures Britons that the country was ‘ forged by people and communities coming together to work as one’ and ‘combined efforts’ will achieve a common goal.

As well as thanking public and private bodies that have stood up to the challenge of the Coronavirus pandemic, she asked that individuals have an ‘important part to play.’

Here is the statement, in full

“”As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.“

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.“

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.“

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.“

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

– ELIZABETH R

