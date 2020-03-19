THE World Superbike Paddock has seen their season pushed back further as the Jerez round has been postponed until the end of the year.

In a situation mirroring the MotoGP Championship, the production based series has seen multiple cancellations and reshuffles in the 2020 calendar thanks to the coronavirus clampdowns.

Series organiser Dorna and the international governing body of motorcycle racing, FIM, announced that after the cancellation of the Qatar event due to be held this weekend, next week’s Spanish round would also be rescheduled.

The race, due to be held at the Circuito de Velocidad in Jerez de la Frontera on March 27-29 will now take place on October 23-25 whilst changes to the MotoGP calendar and clashing timetables have meant that the previous French round has been moved to October 2-4.

At present, the next round will take place in Holland at the famous Assen TT circuit on April 17-19 but with current travel restrictions the event looks unlikely.

The championship was however able to get underway last month in Australia before the coronavirus situation became serious, with Yamaha’s

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and KRT new boy Alex Lowes sharing

victories.