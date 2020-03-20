BORIS Johnson has told all pubs, restaurants and gyms to close from tonight and not to reopen tomorrow, in the bid to combat coronavirus.

In a speech the PM delivered a short time ago, he said ‘literally thousands of lives’ will be saved if people followed the government’s advice.

Yesterday Mr Johnson went as far as to suggest that the country could ‘turn the tide’ against the pandemic in the next 12 weeks, if the rules are followed.

This comes as the UK death toll rises to 184.

In addition, the UK is tenth in the list of countries worldwide with the most cases of infected patients.

These new measures follow in the steps of most European countries which have closed places of social gatherings – such as Spain that introduced a lockdown last weekend, which came into effect from Monday.

Similarly to Spain where 50,000 retired doctors or medical students (nearing the end of their degrees) are being enlisted to help the health authorities, about 65,000 former NHS doctors and nurses have been sent a letter asking for their help.

More to follow.