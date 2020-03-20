A MAN has been denounced by Spanish police for leaving his house for sex work during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Los Mossos d’Esquadra fined the resident of Figueres in Catalunya today for defying the royal decree which bans all non-essential travel.

According to the police force’s Twitter account, the man told officers the sex work was ‘essential’ for him.

Police in Catalunya have fined 1,345 people while Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil have made more than 200 arrests and warned of an uptick in rule-breaking.

The first week of a two-week lockdown has also seen a range of bizarre incidents.

In Vigo, one man asked to be arrested because he was already fed up of being stuck at home with his mother.

Ni canaris, ni porcs vietnamites, ni una cabra com aquesta que hem vist avui a Palafrugell són excusa per sortir al carrer i trencar el confinament. Si us plau, #quedatacasa #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tho3WGoGAa — Mossos (@mossos) March 19, 2020

Another man was also seen walking a stuffed toy and pretending it was a dog so he could go outdoors.

Yesterday police said walking any animal other than a dog was ‘not an excuse’ to leave your home.

“Not canaries, Vietnamese pigs, nor a goat like we have seen today in Palafrugell…. please stay indoors,” the Mossos police force tweeted.

Failure to comply with the regulations can lead to fines of €100 euros for the least serious to €30,000 for the most serious.