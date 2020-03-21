THE Civil Guard have reported that crimes in Spain have dropped drastically in the last few days, with a reduction of more than 50% of criminal offences since the state of alarm came into effect six days ago.

Deputy Operational Director of the Civil Guard, Laurentino Ceña, said: “There is no doubt that confinement makes crime more difficult.”

However, Ceña has warned that other crimes such as cybercrime may increase due to a change in habits since the lockdown.

Internet consumption has increased, which can therefore lead to more people being hacked or deceived by bogus offers about the coronavirus crisis.

A point of contact has been launched by the Civil Guard cybercrime unit, to prevent scams or computer viruses, all queries should be sent to ciberestafas@guardiacivil.org