A BODY has been found in a gym in the province of Malaga.

The Policia Nacional are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a gym in the town of Velez-Malaga.

According to the police, the man in his 50s is believed to have broken into the establishment to steal from them.

The main presumption is that he tried to gain access through the roof ten metres high.

From there he could have fallen and killed himself upon landing.

As per the lockdown, the gymnasium has been closed since last Saturday.

An employee decided to check on the building to see how it had been since the closure and discovered the body.

It is still unknown as to what day this attempted break in might have taken place.