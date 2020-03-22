A GROUP of Policia Local officers from Mallorca have become a viral hit after performing a medley of songs to entertain residents in lockdown.

Footage shows a local patrol sounding the sirens from their cars as they rolled up to a street in the quaint town of Algaida.

Drawing the attention of those stuck in confinement, one police officer with a guitar in tow shouted ‘Do you feel like singing with us?,’ before the group burst out in a surprising street performance.

Singing a popular Mallorcan children’s song named En Joan petit quan balla, the officers clapped and danced in unison as residents sung along.

The patrol continued on throughout the town, as the lead officer Pedro Adrover, a singer from the local Ses Bubotes group, showcased his impressive vocal skills.

Residents in Pina and Randa will be the next to be treated with a performance from the patrol, which will take place from 3pm to 7pm today.