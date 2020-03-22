FORMER Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz, has died after contracting coronavirus.

The 76-year-old died yesterday after having tested positive for Covid-19.

Sanz was president of the 13-time Champions League winners from 1995-2000.

During that time, the Madrilenos won Europe’s most prestigious competition twice.

Lorenzo Sanz Duran, Sanz’s son, took to Twitter to announce the death of his father.

“My father just died,” he said.

“He did not deserve this end in this manner.

“One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life.

“His family and Real Madrid were his passion,” he concluded.

Some of the big name players that were signed during his period in office, included the likes of Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos and Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

He was ultimately succeeded by Florentino Perez 20 years ago, when he lost the presidential election and the era of the Galacticos was ushered in.