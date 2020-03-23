BRITISH tourists abroad have been urged to return to the UK immediately as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take hold around the world.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britons should take flights home while they were still commercially available.

Raab said: “We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where and while there are still commercial routes to do so.

“Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice.

“Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can.”

It comes as thousands of Brits are already finding it difficult to find flights home from holiday destinations around the world, including in Spain.

Ryanair reduced its flights by up to 80% while other airlines have cancelled almost all their flights.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This is a very difficult time for British Citizens travelling overseas, or those with families and loved ones abroad. We’re in close contact with airlines, who are working tirelessly to ensure British citizens travelling overseas can safely return to the UK.

“We are also working closely with other government departments, including the FCO to ensure airlines are able to operate to bring people back home.”

British travellers should contact their tour operator or airline now to arrange a commercial flight if they want to leave.