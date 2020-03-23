BORIS Johnson has announced the UK is now in lockdown.

In a speech the PM just made, the UK will be following in the steps of other European countries including Spain.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons: going to the supermarket, to the hospital, exercise once a day, looking after a relative and work, among others.

Any gatherings of more than two people in public will be forbidden.

Parks will remain open but people will not be able to socialise.

The police will be able to stop people and impose fines if they break these measures.

According to Johnson the lockdown will last three weeks, but could be extended if needs be.

More to follow.