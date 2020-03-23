BRITISH snooker legend Willie Thorne has revealed he is locked in a Spanish hospital alone as he battles leukaemia.

The sportsman, 66, who is also fighting prostate cancer, remains cut off from his three kids in the UK, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s unbelievable, you couldn’t have written my script,” Thorne exclusively told The Mail on Sunday.

He said to the paper he was ‘punch-drunk’ after receiving his diagnosis, which he first thought was a kidney infection.

“I’m vulnerable,” he added, “I’m not allowed visitors. I’m just sat in a room on my own. It’s absolutely terrible.

“All I’ve got is a 24-hour news channel and that’s all about the coronavirus, which is hard to watch.”

Thorne is held in isolation at the medical facility because he is at higher risk of the Covid-19 virus, which has killed more than 2,100 people in Spain.

The 80s star, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing after a stint as a BBC commentator has undergone a second round of chemo.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015, before going bankrupt a year later following a gambling addiction.

“The main doctors speak a bit of English but the nurses over here don’t really, so when I was told I had leukaemia I was just dumbstruck,” Thorne added.