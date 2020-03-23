THE number of coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 33,089 as of Monday.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the death toll now sits at 2,182.

That’s 462 more deaths in 24 hours, beating the record set yesterday when 394 more people had died.

In terms of total cases, that number increased from Sunday to Monday by 4,517.

Madrid continues to be the worst-hit region with 9,702 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

Catalunya is a distant second with 5,925 cases and 245 deaths, followed by the Basque Country with 2,097 cases and 97 deaths.

Andalucia, including the Costa del Sol and Valencia, home to the Costa Blanca. and round up the top five worst hit regions with 1,725 and 1,604 cases respectively.