FORMER Spanish national team captain, Sergio Rodriguez and his family have driven all the way from Milan to Alicante, as there were no flights available due to Covid-19.

The point guard who plays for Armani Milano had to drive over 1,500 kilometres to get to his destination, as all flights between Italy and Spain had been cancelled.

The 2006 World Champion got permission from his club to return to his home country, due to the pandemic.

Although the 33-year-old is originally from the Canary Islands, he and his family will be spending the remainder of the season on the Costa Blanca.

Rodriguez has won many titles both at club and national level.

He’s won the EuroLeague – Europe’s top tier competition – twice in 2015 and 2019 with Real Madrid, and was voted as the MVP in 2014.

He’s also won the Spanish league three times and the Copa del Rey on four occasions.

With the Spanish national side, apart from the 2006 World Cup, he’s also won the European Championships in 2015 and finished second in the London Olympics in 2012.