THE building site of the new Amazon logistics platform in Andalucia could be shut down if the health and safety of its 600 workers is not guaranteed as some staff have already tested positive for coronavirus.

A union (CCOO) has denounced the high risk of infection posed by the work taking place on the Dos Hermanas Business Park in Sevilla and warned that if protective equipment is not guaranteed and safe distances are not monitored then construction must stop to prevent further infection of workers and their families.

The CCOO union said that the multinational companies running the site are acting with ‘great irresponsibility’ as coronavirus infections have increased by 150% in three days.

The construction company Dragados has four workers confirmed as positive while the company Dematic has one confirmed case.

The union is therefore calling for the work to be stopped until all appropriate checks are carried out and the health and safety of the workers is safeguarded.

These companies must then carry out the ERTE protocol to ensure that workers can claim unemployment benefits and guarantee their reinstatement once work resumes.