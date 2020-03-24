COASTAL areas around the Mar Menor are preparing for more potentially devastating floods, after a night of torrential rain looks set to carry on through today.

RAIN UNTIL 6PM: Los Alcazares

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological office, have issued ORANGE warnings for rain and YELLOW warnings for high wind through the region.

Their data shows 100% chance of more rain in Los Alcazares, a town still coming to terms with the floods of September, 2019.

By far the heaviest rainfall is expected over lunchtime, with a 20% probability of storm activity.

This, coupled with strong north-easterly winds that whip up the normally tranquil Mar Menor lagoon, means that many in the area will be expecting the worst.

Warnings have already gone out this morning for residents in the area to stay indoors AND upstairs.

