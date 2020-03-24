A TOTAL of 206 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Gibraltar so far, with ‘a lot more testing’ to come within the next few days.

All equipment to allow testing to be carried out on the Rock has now been received which will mean results will soon be processed in 24 hours.

The amount of people who have the virus in the territory remains at ten, as the restrictions of movement in Gibraltar’s lock-down began today.

With supermarkets and pharmacies still open and most other businesses closed, prices have been raised by some local businesses to profit on the demand on things like hand-santizer, gloves and masks.

To prevent this, the government announced today that any shop charging extra for essential health products like hand sanitisers could be fined up to £10,000.

Take away delivery cyclists will be happy to note that as there are so few people on Main Street and Irish Town, the cycle lanes there will continue until May 31 instead of ending at the end of this month.

GHA

To protect the privacy of patients, people won’t be able to record in medical facilities in Gibraltar from now on unless they have written permission.

This comes after many graphic videos have been released on social media and news outlets displaying the suffering that patients in critical condition are facing.

“Their privacy must be respected at all times,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“These recordings would also not be fair on these patients, or the medical staff.”

This comes after it was announced that 50 elderly residents from the Elderly Residential Services will be relocated from St Bernards Hospital to Belle Vista Day Centre and Mount Alvernia retirement centre in the coming weeks.

This is because people over the age of 70 are more vulnerable to the virus, which is the reason why the government has put a law in place to keep the elderly in their homes.

In related news, 28 elderly people with Coronavirus have today been escorted from Alcalá del Valle in Cadiz to La Linea’s Leisure Time.

An outbreak in Alcalá del Valle elderly people’s home has seen 57 people infected, with 36 of these being elderly and the other 20 being workers.

The transfer took place while Alcalá del Valle gets disinfected, the Andalusian government has confirmed.