REAL Madrid has made a very large donation to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The President of the region of Madrid – Spain’s worst hit region – Isabel Diaz Ayuso announced the donation on Twitter.

She referred to it as a ‘very important contribution to help us save lives’.

However, at the request of Florentino Perez, Real’s President, the full amount has not been made public.

Perez told El Mundo that the amount will only be made known to other stakeholders when the time is right.

The help provided by the Los Blancos will be used to purchase medical equipment that is necessary in the fight against Covid-19.

This comes after former Real Madrid President, Lorenzo Sanz died over the weekend after contracting the virus.

The 76-year-old was the predecessor of Perez, having been President from 1995-2000.