THE Spanish government are calling on Congress to extend the state of alarm with no further restrictions.

The government today finalised the request which will be taken before the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday.

The request is to extend the state of alarm by 15 more days without proposing any further restrictions on those already in the decree passed on March 14.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has justified the absence of new restrictions as the measures adopted by Spain are the most ‘drastic’ in the European Union and added, “the best new measure is to ask citizens to continue to comply with the measures until April 12.”

The decision now rests in the hands of the Congress of Deputies to authorise the extension on the same terms proposed, but there is a possibility for Congress to further extend or alter the proposed measures.

The debate and vote on the extension will take place on Wednesday March 25.