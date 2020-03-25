MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi have each donated €1 million to the fight against coronavirus.

Pep handed over his cash to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College in his native Catalunya, where 516 people have died in the Covid-19 outbreak.

The former Barcelona coach’s donation to the city medical hub will go on ‘the acquisition and supply of medical equipment.’

Before Pep’s donation, the centre had raised €33,000 over three days.

A statement from the medical centre said: “It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s money will be split between Barcelona’s Hospital Clinic and a medical centre in his home country, Argentina, where six have died and 387 have been infected.

“Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support,” said a spokesperson from the Catalan hospital.

Barcelona FC has also offered up its facilities to Catalunya’s regional government, the Generalitat.