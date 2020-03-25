MARGARITA, 84, a former seamstress, spends eight to nine hours a day sewing masks to ‘help out’ in the coronavirus fight.

The Cadiz woman spends much of her time watching the TV, she has seen the news, and is aware of the titanic work being done in hospitals throughout Spain. She knows that masks are needed. A lot of them.

According to El Mundo just last Friday, Margarita fabricated 50 perfectly symmetrical, machine-stitched masks from four meters of white fabric lined with cotton she had at home. And has repeated the process since.

In the past, this seamstress from Jerez de la Frontera sewed for several renowned designers, and became one of seamstresses who sewed baby clothes for El Corte Inglés.

Face masks might be her speciality now, but she is able to make beautiful wedding gowns and communion dresses. Renowned for being one of the best seamstresses in town, if not the best.

Margarita started sewing at the age of 10 and could not continue with her studies at that time. On retirement she resumed her studies and got her Compulsory Secondary Education qualification at the age of 73.