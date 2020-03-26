WHILE the majority of Olive Press staff have been working from home since Spain went into lockdown, one plucky receptionist has been plugging away in the office.

With her gloves and hand sanitiser at the ready, Bea Sanllehi has been on call every day of the week answering dozens of queries a day from worried expats.

‘Bea’s Helpline’ has so far fielded calls about supermarkets, driving, police, the Royal Decree rules and even walking the dog.

She recently lent a hand to a vulnerable 80-year-old man in Fuengirola, helping him cancel a standing order at the bank.

IF YOU NEED ME CALL ME: Bea has helped dozens of Olive Press readers throughout Spain’s coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile another Olive Press reader in Valencia called on her to help him find out what time his hospital appointment would be.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bea also spent hours chasing up Costa del Sol pharmacies for protection masks.

She eventually found out that all local shops have completely run out due to the incredibly high demand, with deliveries due next week.

But Bea’s finest hour came as she assisted a British doctor’s scramble back to the UK on one of the last flights out of Spain.

FRIENDLY FACE: In these worrying times Bea has provided the calm that many people need

“Bea is fantastic,” said Dr James Davies after she helped sort him out a last minute Easyjet ticket so he could make it back to England to be with his family.

Bea said: “I feel obligated to help people and I am frustrated I cannot help more.”

The hard work put in by Bea over the last couple of weeks is admirable and sends out a clear message that we all have a part to play in helping those in need.

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Olive Press remains open for business and ready to answer your questions.

Give our team a call on +34 951 27 35 75 (office), +34 665 79 86 18 (mobile) or write to us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es