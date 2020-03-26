CHINA has announced that it will be closing its borders to foreigners from midnight on Saturday.

The measure will also include any foreigners who already have visas or residence permits.

The only exceptions will be diplomats, plane or ship crews, and select others with very specific visas.

The statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that anyone who’s seeking to enter China ‘for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs’, can still apply at its embassies and consulates.

Visas that are issued after this announcement will be honoured as they will have abided by the new regulations.

This comes after the local cases in the country have pretty much nullified, with new cases only coming in from abroad.

“The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries,” the notice said.

It is still unclear as to how long these measures will last, as no end date was mentioned.