KING Felipe VI has been visiting the emergency hospital set up in

Madrid’s massive IFEMA conference centre for coronavirus patients.

Spain’s monarch was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Margarita

Robles, and the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida at this

morning’s inspection.

VISIT: King Felipe was shown plans for the temporary hospital.

The hospital, which has been set up by the Community of Madrid, the

Ministry of Health and the Military Emergency Unit (MEU), is expected to

have 1,400 beds ready by next week.

Plans are in place to extend this to a total of 5,500 should it be

needed – making it Spain’s biggest hospital.

VIEWED: The king inspects one of the 96 intensive care beds.

The wards have been set up in pavilions seven and nine, where the first

1,300 conventional beds plus 96 intensive care unit beds are being

installed across 35,000 square metres of space.

The two pavilions have enough room for a total of 2,000 beds with a

space of three metres between each one.

If more beds are needed, additional pavilions will be opened up.

IFEMA is also opening its doors to provide shelter for the homeless

during the coronavirus crisis.

The first patients started arriving at the facility on Saturday night.