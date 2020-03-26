LARGE companies from the Ibex 35 have donated €150 million to the health authorities to help in the fight against Covid-19.

These include BBVA, Iberdrola, Inditex, Santander and Telefonica.

The companies have coordinated it with each other and with the health authorities in order to donate and help out.

According to El Pais sources: “The companies wanted to coordinate so that the aid best responds to the needs of the health authorities and not to duplicate each other’s efforts.”

According to El Confidencial, the initial donation was €25 million by each company.

That is what both BBVA and Santander have each pledged to donate.

However, this amount has now been made flexible and what they’re focusing on now is to get the necessary material to where it needs to be.

BBVA has also acquired €3 million worth of medical supplies from China, such as masks and respirators, to send to Spain.