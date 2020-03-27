FREE meals for doctors and nurses, a new delivery app and continued support to the community, this is how one of the leading expat restaurants on the Costa del Sol is surviving the coronavirus lockdown.

In a bid to survive the terrible crisis that is affecting the whole of Spain, the team at Sala Group, in Puerto Banus, launched a new delivery app for their pizza company Villa Toscana.

The app, which was not due to open until the summer, was accelerated into being just four days after the famous restaurant shut its doors.

“Thanks to our amazing team we were able to launch it quickly,” explained group CEO Fede González.

SUCCESS: First meals donated

“We at Sala Group have always strived to look after our employees and clients and after the Government made official the closure of all hospitality businesses in Spain, we focused on home delivery through our venue Villa Toscana,” he said.

“By doing so we have been able to provide jobs for some of our staff and also to donate meals to medical staff from our community.”

As a token of the company’s appreciation to the doctors and nurses currently working around the clock to keep thousands of virus victims alive, they are preparing and delivering meals, free of charge, to the homes of members of the medical profession.

This applies to any of them, based between Marbella and Benavista and the service is available Monday to Thursday between 5:30-6:30pm.

In order for them to receive a meal, all that is needed is to send an email to megan@salagroupholdings.com with a name, address and a copy of their medical work ID.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for the medical workers’ commitment during this health crisis.

“Both initiatives have been extremely successful so far, for which we are very pleased.”

He added: “Looking ahead, we are positive that the pandemic will be soon under control. There will obviously be a period of hardship in which all businesses will need to heal after the traumatic situation we have all suffered.

PROUD: CEO Fede González

“But we are also confident that this area will come back stronger than ever, as it has always done in the past.

“By remaining open we are proud to support our local community during this time!”



The pizza delivery is available via our website www.villatoscanapizza.com