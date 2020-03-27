A 93-YEAR-OLD man who was admitted to Francesc de Borja Hospital in Gandia, Valencia province, after testing positive for coronavirus has been discharged, according to hospital sources.

The man was discharged yesterday coinciding with the tribute paid by local police and firemen to the health workers of the hospital. Agents sounded the alarms of their cars and there was a joint applause between the health professionals and the police and firemen, making the moment more emotional.

Of the 3,200 positive cases recorded in the Valencia Region, 15% are over 80 years old.

The recovery of the 93-year-old man brings a ray of hope to the 80 elderly people infected in the 665 public and private nursing homes in Andalucia.

The coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia has left at least 41 elderly dead and 80 infected.

According to the regional administration in Andalucia, there are 665 homes for the elderly, both public and private, in which about 45,000 elderly people are admitted and assisted by some 24,500 professionals.

The number of people who have died in Spain as a result of coronavirus has climbed above 4,151 with 56,188 infected.