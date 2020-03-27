SELF-EMPLOYED ‘autónomo’ workers whose income has been affected by the coronavirus lockdown will have access to benefits ‘up to €1,500’ in the Comunitat Valenciana.

According to the Decreto Ley de Medidas Urgentes de Apoyo Económico y Financiero – approved today – will earmark €57.5 million for the grants.

It comes as 150,000 workers in the Valencian region have been laid-off (ERTE) since the declaration of Spain’s state of alarm to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

? El #PlenodelConsell ha aprovat mesures urgents per a persones #Autònomes afectades pel #COVID19

??1.500 €: negocis que hagen tancat

??750 €: negocis que hagen ? ingressos

?ampliarem info sobre com sol·licitar-la

Més info: https://t.co/qJhI8AyhsA pic.twitter.com/KZ4FV3F2D0 — GVA Economia (@GVAeconomia) March 27, 2020

The financial aid will be managed by the Comunitat Valenciana’s employment service, Labora.

Self-employed workers who have seen a 75% loss in income will be able to access at least €750, whereas autónomos who have had to close their businesses will be able to access €1,500.

The measures to access the benefits, approved today, will be revealed soon.

More to follow..