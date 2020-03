Malaga issues message for all of those on the Costa del Sol to advise of the importance of staying at home during this time in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The province with the highest number of British expats urges people to listen and encourages us all to remember those things that we can look forward to once this time of confinement and worry is over.

The Costa del Sol advised ‘We’ll be back. But for now #StayAtHome’.