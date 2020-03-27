A WOMAN has been imprisoned without bail on the Costa Blanca after spitting on a Guardia Civil agent and lying she was infected with Covid-19.

The woman punched the agent and resisted arrest along with three other friends after police busted a house party at the residence in Torrevieja.

Agents were forced to test the suspect for coronavirus, using scarce hospital equipment, which proved negative.

The judge at Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction no. 2 said the woman and another friend showed complete ‘disrespect’ both for the police and Spain’s state of alarm rules.

Both have been kept in prison without bail facing charges of resisting arresta, police disobedience and assault.

It comes after neighbours of the house party called police over noise complaints.

Four people – aged 28, 29, 22 and 36 – were questioned by police and refused to identify themselves.

One of the four, two men and two women, then took a swing at a police officer before all four leapt on the agent to prevent the woman’s arrest.