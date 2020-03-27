BORIS Johnson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The British prime minister made his diagnosis known in a statement via social media.

The UK leader tweeted: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this.”

Johnson was tested on the advice of chief medical officer Chris Witty, Downing Street said.

The Conservative Party leader began showing symptoms on Thursday.