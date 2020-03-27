THE Carranque sports centre in Malaga has become a field hospital to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The sports centre which is located in the capital of the Costa del Sol will house 400 beds for patients who have contracted Covid-19.

Executives from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) and Elias Bendodo, President of Malaga province toured the facilities to supervise its transformation into a medical facility.

The Andalucian Ministry of Sports has made all sports facilities available to the SAS.

In addition, all physiotherapists and sports doctors that work for the Ministry have been made available to help the health authorities.

According to Malaga Hoy, sources from the Andalucian government have informed Efe that the sports centre has been chosen due to its proximity to the Regional Hospital.

The authorities are also considering using the feria ground if necessary for a pop up hospital.

This measure comes as wards were moved from the Regional Hospital to other hospitals in the area, to clear space for coronavirus patients.