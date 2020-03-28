SPAIN has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

This morning, the number of mortalities recorded in 24 hours was 832, which is a new high and 17.12 per cent above the previous day’s figure.

This means that Spain has now suffered 5,690 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Some 72,248 people in Spain have been infected with the virus, with 4,575 sufferers in intensive care units. The ministry reports that 12,285 people have recovered from the disease.

DEADLY: Coronavirus deaths surged.

Globally, coronavirus has now infected 598,000 people and caused nearly 28,000 deaths.

Spain’s economy could shrink as much as 4.5p per cent in 2020 due to the impact of the virus, according to a report published yesterday by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

“An extraordinary crisis like Covid-19 requires the use of all economic policy tools,” the bank said.

“In this situation, fiscal-policy makers should do all they can to mitigate the possible permanent consequences.”