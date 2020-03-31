PARTS of Malaga have already experienced flooding this morning with more heavy rainfall on the way. 

Images from Campanillas show streets filled with water following a night of downpours.

It comes as much of the province has been placed on orange alert for strong rainfall for today.

The warning, from weather agency AEMET, means there is a ‘significant risk’ to life and is in place until 2pm today.

As much as 80mm per square metre could fall on the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce area.

It means many areas are at risk of flooding with towns like Campanillas fearing the worst.

It would not be ideal timing given that the country is in a nationwide lockdown, with authorities focused on battling the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Axarquia, Cadiz, Sevilla and Almeria have received lesser yellow warnings for showers.

These areas can expect 25-30mm of rain throughout the day.

