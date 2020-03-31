A FURTHER 849 people have died from coronavirus in Spain in the past 24 hours.

It is the deadliest day yet and brings the death toll of COVID-19 in the country to 8,189.

The total number of cases has now reached 94,417, up from 85,195 yesterday.

It means the number of infections grew by around 10% between Monday and Tuesday with 9,222 new cases.

It’s a slight jump in infection rate from the 8% seen from Sunday to Monday.

The infection rate had been on a steady decline since last Tuesday.

Some 19,000 people have been cured of the illness, with around 2,500 of those being in the last 24 hours.

While Madrid continues to have the most confirmed cases (27,509), Catalunya is seeing the biggest surge in cases, jumping from 16,157 to 18,773.

The region, home to Barcelona, has also surpassed Madrid in terms of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Andalucia has seen its caseload jump to 5,818, making it the sixth most-affected region after Castilla-La Mancha (6,424), Pais Vasco (6,320) and Castilla y Leon (6,211).