UEFA has extended the deadline for all European leagues to complete their fixtures until July 31.

The football governing body met in a video conference earlier today and also decided to suspend both the Champions League and the Europa League indefinitely, ‘until further notice’.

It is understood that they are not thinking of cancelling the competitions completely and that completing the season without a winner in these two competitions is ‘off the table’.

A mini-tournament to decide the winners of both is expected to be one of the options put forward to ease fixture congestion once the season resumes.

There is also talk that the matches will be played behind closed doors.

In order to make this possible they have cancelled all national games until September, to give each country’s respective leagues, along with the Champions League and the Europa League time to finish.

Both UEFA and each nation’s football federations will be keen for the season to not get cancelled, as according to The Times, ‘billions would be lost in TV revenue.’

This comes after Euro 2020 was pushed back by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.