CARLOS Sainz Jr. has agreed to a pay cut amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Spanish Formula One driver agreed with McLaren to have his salary reduced to help the team financially.

The British team is the first in F1 to announce pay cuts amid the pandemic.

Although the exact amount has not yet been made known, it is thought to be quite a substantial reduction.

According to estimates, the 25-year-old had an annual salary of €6 million.

The rest of the squad, including CEO Zak Brown and F1 team boss Andreas Seidl, have also taken pay cuts.

In addition, McLaren have also suspended some of their staff working in the factories.

A McLaren spokesperson spoke to Autosport and said: “These measures focus on protecting short-term jobs to ensure that our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers.”