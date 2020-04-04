FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA shows no signs of tiring in their appreciation for Spain’s health and emergency services.

Right across the country, citizens have come out on to terraces, balconies and solaria to clap hands, cheers and even bang pots and pans in support.

But the Vega Baja village has made the 8pm celebrations bigger and louder as the frustrating lock-down drags on.

The Olive Press took to the streets on the eastern side of the village to witness to cacophony, as dozens of citizens seized the opportunity to show gratitude and release some of the quarantine frustration!

In what become an emotional outpouring of feeling for those risking their lives on the Coronavirous front line, “Viva Formentera” and “Viva Espana” was shouted a number of times.

Garry Dutch proclaimed, “We rocked tonight, rattled those pots and pans!”

Linda Anderson agreed, ” Formentera rocks for our heroes.”

Marie Coughlan Walsh has connections with the village, but has kept up with Formentera by watching nightly videos posted on the ‘Formentera Brits’ Facebook site.

She commented, ” Its such a fitting tribute, we will be doing the same here in Ireland!”

If Olive Press readers witness similar celebrations in their own hometown, please send video clips to newsdesk@theolivepress.es