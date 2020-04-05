A POPULAR French chef is doing door to door deliveries on the Costa del Sol.

Joffrey Charles, who ran his own restaurant in La Cala De Mijas, until last year, has launched the free home delivery service due to the current virus lockdown.

His delicious range of starters and main courses includes French soup and chicken liver parfait.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: With masks and gloves

He is also offering a free meal for an elderly couple along the coast each week.

ChefJoffrey@Home service delivers from La Cala to Elviria from 5-10 pm, seven days per week, with 24-hour notice needed for delivery.

There are offers on two and three course meals with one expat customer, Lynn Cronin, saying she was delighted to take up the service.

DELIGHTED: Lynn Cronin is a fan

“I was sick and tired of cooking and have always loved Joffrey’s food,” she told the Olive Press.

And don’t worry, all deliveries are being made keeping a distance and with masks and gloves,” she added.

