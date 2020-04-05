BORIS Johnson has been hospitalised 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The UK Prime Minister has been taken to a hospital in London tonight where he will undergo tests.

He was admitted on the advice of a doctor after still showing ‘persistent symptoms’ – including a temperature.

The PM’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds is meanwhile in self-isolation for the COVID-19 virus.

Johnson first revealed he was suffering a temperature in a video on Friday night.

He will still be in charge of the government while in hospital, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is likely chair tomorrow’s coronavirus meeting.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

After Johnson’s admission on 27 March that he had the virus, he has since been self-isolating at his Number 11 apartment.

His partner Symonds, who is due to give birth this summer, is self-isolating at her own London flat.