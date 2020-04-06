A four-month-old baby, who had become the first paediatric admission in Andalucia for coronavirus, has been extubated.

The baby boy was admitted on March 17 to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga from the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella in a critical condition.

After almost three weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Materno Infantil de Malaga, with a COVID-19 infection associated with a viral infection, the child has progressed favourably.

In a statement by Jose Camacho, head of the Paediatric ICU section at the Hospital Materno Infantil, he said the baby has evolved ‘in a satisfactory manner.’

Camacho said that it had been possible to remove the baby from mechanical ventilation and he is currently ‘very stable.’

Doctors are considering the possibility of transferring the child from the ICU section to a paediatric hospitalisation ward ‘in the next few days.’

ENCOURAGEMENT: Positive cases like the recovery of this baby boy gives doctors and nurses ‘strength to continue fighting this disease.’

Camacho explained that, fortunately, such cases are ‘exceptional’ in this pandemic. Similar cases are usually associated with other diseases or other virus infections.

The head paediatrician of the Hospital Materno Infantil thanked the members of the community for their ongoing support towards the health staff and the health staff for their continuous hard work.

He said it is positive cases like the recovery of this baby boy which ‘fills them with strength to continue fighting this disease.’

“It’s not all bad news. In this case, the extubation of a very special patient: a 4-month-old baby who was admitted with coronavirus to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga. José Camacho, head of the pediatric ICU section, explains in a video.”