BORIS Johnson has been taken into intensive care on the advice of doctors.

The UK prime minister, 55, entered an intensive care unit at around 8pm on Monday, Sky News reported.

Johnson’s condition is understood to have worsened after he was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital at around 9pm on Sunday.

It is understood that he is conscious and is not currently being supported with a ventilator.

The move has been described as a ‘precautionary step’ should he require a ventilator at some point.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was asked by Johnson to ‘deputise’ for him before he entered hospital.

Raab will take over the ‘day-to-day running of government’, including security decisions, but will not become the ‘de facto prime minister’, according to Sky News.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

It comes after Johnson revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 11 days ago on March 27.

He had been self-isolating at his No 11 flat before entering hospital.